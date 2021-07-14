HERTFORD — Perquimans County has sold a 10-acre tract in the Perquimans County Commerce Center to East Coast Steel Fabrication, an expanding business at the industrial park.
The property is valued at $100,000 and that’s the price East Coast Steel Fabrication is paying for the tract.
The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners approved the sale at its July 6 meeting.
The board held a public hearing on the sale at that meeting but no one from the public spoke for or against the proposal.
County Manager Frank Heath noted that the property is being sold at fair market value, with no incentives involved in the transfer of the property.
Heath told The Perquimans Weekly last week that the company “is going gangbusters” and adding jobs, which he said is exciting for the county.
In December, Perquimans County was awarded a $190,000 Building Reuse Program grant for a 14,000-square-foot expansion of the existing facility of East Coast Steel Fabrication Inc.
The manufacturer of custom marine structures, buildings and boats announced at that time that it plans to add 28 jobs in connection with the expansion. The overall project represents an investment by the company of $482,202.
East Coast Steel Fabrication acquired the existing 5,000-square-foot metal building in July 2019 and has been in the process of moving its operations to the site from its previous location in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia.
The tract East Coast Steel Fabrication has bought is located next to a 9.88-acre tract owned by East Coast Marine Properties.
In another matter, the commissioners voted at the meeting to officially relocate the site of their regular meetings to the community meeting room at the Perquimans County Library.