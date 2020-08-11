HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office and the county fire marshal are investigating a fire at a waterfront home in the New Hope community on Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the fire on Bowketcher Boulevard just before 7 p.m., a press release from Perquimans County Emergency Management Tuesday states.
Multiple calls to Perquimans 911 reported black smoke billowing from the rear of the home, the release states.
Approximately 40 firefighters from four departments responded to the blaze and worked to get it under control, the press release states.
The departments included the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, InterCounty Volunteer Fire Department, and the Winfall and Hertford fire departments.
Durants Neck VFD Chief Robert Eure said he “appreciated all the support of the departments that were involved and their quick response."
No one was at home at the time of the fire, the release states.
Also responding were the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, and Albemarle Electric Membership Corp.