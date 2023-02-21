The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
Thomas Griffin, homeless, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with first-degree trespass and second-degree trespass. A $500 secured bond was set.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY... Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35 percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger across the area. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Amanda Strickland, of Hertford, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Joel Dilucia, of the 200 block of Creecys Lane, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with misuse of 911 system. An $800 secured bond was set.
William Hardee, of the 100 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order.
James Jackson, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer and damage to real property. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Audrey Armstrong, of the 900 block of Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with failure to return rental property.
Constance Riddick, of the 1400 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with breaking and entering and first-degree trespassing.
