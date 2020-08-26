HERTFORD — An elementary school student enrolled in the only public school district in the region to restart the year with in-person classes has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Perquimans County Schools said this week the student at Central Elementary School tested positive for the highly contagious disease last weekend. The school district did not identify the student or their grade or release their teacher’s name.
In a letter to parents with children in the district, Perquimans Superintendent Tanya Turner and Albemarle Regional Health Services Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said the student is currently in isolation at home.
“The family has done an excellent job of supporting mitigating efforts outlined in the school system’s re-entry plan by following the daily screening process and keeping the child at home when symptoms emerged,” the letter states.
The school district is working with ARHS to trace those with whom the student may have had close contact, the letter states. Health officials consider close contact as having direct contact with an infected person or being within 6 feet of them for at least 15 minutes while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.
The letter went on to remind parents to conduct daily screenings of their children and to keep them at home if they exhibit chills, coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat or other symptoms that have been identified as potential signs of COVID-19 infection.
“Parents know their children best,” the letter states.
The school district, meanwhile, will continue to conduct daily screenings of all students and require them to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in classrooms and other school areas, Turner and Betts said. School personnel will also continue sanitizing and disinfecting classrooms and “high-touch” areas in the schools, they said.
The Perquimans County Schools was the only area school district to begin the school year last week with in-person classes. Perquimans High School held in-person classes on Monday; Perquimans Middle School held in-person classes on Tuesday and Wednesday; and Perquimans Central and Hertford Grammar schools held in-person classes Tuesday through Friday.
According to Perquimans schools, 70 percent of the district’s 1,660 students in pre-K through 12th grade opted for in-person classes. Another 30 percent chose the district’s remote education option.
ARHS had reported 112 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Perquimans as of Wednesday. Of that number, 16 cases were considered active and 94 involved persons who’ve recovered from the disease. Two residents have died after suffering complications from the disease.
Noting the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across ARHS’ eight counties as well as North Carolina, Turner and Betts’ letter suggests the virus isn’t going away anytime soon.
“We know we will see COVID-19 cases,” the letter states. “What is most important is how we all work together to mitigate that impact and strive to keep our communities as healthy and safe as possible, and as you know, that lies not only in what we do as a school system and health district, but also in what we do as individual citizens, following the necessary precautions to keep each other safe.”
Turner and Betts said the district and health department will continue to work closely whenever a student, teacher or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“As we are made aware of confirmed cases, (Perquimans) Schools will follow the lead of our health partners, who will initiate communication with individuals as necessary,” the letter reads.
The school district and health department also plan to keep parents and others with an interest in the schools informed about any more cases of COVID-19 in the schools.
“Our aim is to provide transparent communication, while protecting privacy, in order to maintain trust with the communities we passionately serve,” the letter states.