...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman has been charged with murder after her husband was found dead following what the county sheriff said may have been a "domestic" incident.
Shaunell Miller, 44, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Ronnie Coke. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $450,000 secured bond.
According to a press release, the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a "well-being check" in the 300 block of Stokes Street, Hertford, at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies responded they found Coke deceased at the residence, the release states.
A copy of Miller's arrest warrant states, "the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully and feloniously and of malice, did kill and murder Ronnie Coke."
Sheriff Shelby White said Wednesday afternoon that a knife was the weapon used in Coke's death.
Authorities were alerted by a series of calls to the couple's house from people who expressed concern about Miller's well-being, White said.
"It seemed to be a domestic type situation," he said.
White said investigators with his office are finalizing their investigation with assistance from the NC Medical Examiner’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.