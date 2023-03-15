...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman and a Virginia Beach couple have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a Virginia man whose body was found in Pasquotank County in late January.
Brittany Cartledge, of the 110 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with concealing/failing to report a death following an overdose, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
A day earlier, Tia Medlin, 34, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged with concealing a death and stealing, altering or destroying criminal evidence. She also was being detained at ADJ Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Medlin's husband, Holden Medlin, 32, was also arrested Monday and charged with concealing a death and altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence. He also was being detained at ADJ Wednesday in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.
According to Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White, the investigation that led to the charges against Cartledge and the Medlins began after a man was found deceased on Peartree Road in Pasquotank County on Jan. 30. White declined to release the man's name Wednesday but said he was from Virginia.
White said the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office joined the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in the investigation after it was determined the man died on Holiday Island in Perquimans County.
Investigators located Holden Medlin in Hertford on Grubb Street near Front Street and apprehended him after he fled on foot and displayed a handgun at deputies, White said.
Deputies searched the vehicle Holden and Tia Medlin were driving and seized a sawed-off shotgun, a .45-caliber handgun, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, 13.3 grams of meth, 51.7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Perquimans Sheriff's Office.