HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman and a Virginia Beach couple have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a Virginia man whose body was found in Pasquotank County in late January.

Brittany Cartledge, of the 110 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with concealing/failing to report a death following an overdose, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.