Pasquotank County Commissioner Cecil Perry announced his intention to resign from the board at the end of the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Perry announced he would leave the board after county commissioners took no action on a plan to restructure how commissioners are elected. The commissioners’ meeting room was nearly full of supporters of the restructuring plan.
The NAACP presented what is known as a 4-2-1 plan that would leave the county’s current four districts intact, create two new “super districts” — one covering all of Elizabeth City and one the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration that includes four district seats and three at-large seats.
Perry motioned to move forward with the restructuring plan by calling for a referendum to let voters decide the issue, a move backed by the local branch of the NAACP. But Perry’s motion failed for lack of a second.
Perry then stated at the end of the meeting that he would be resigning.
“I want to thank all of you for your support,” Perry said. “This is my last meeting. I thank you very much, all of you that came (to support restructuring). I really appreciate you coming and I appreciate your support in the past.”
Perry was re-elected to a sixth four-year term in November representing the Southern Inside District. He served both as chairman and vice chairman of the board during his tenure.
Once Perry resigns, the local Democratic Party will nominate a Democrat who resides in the Southern Inside District for the seat. But county commissioners are not bound to accept the local Democratic Party’s pick and could instead appoint another Democrat.
Following the death of at-large Democratic Commissioner Bill Sterritt last fall, the party picked Linwood Gallop to fill the remaining two years of Sterritt’s term. But county commissioners instead picked Democrat Sam Davis to fill the seat. Davis was sworn in last month.
Gallop ran and lost against Perry for the Southern Outside District seat in last year's Democratic primary.