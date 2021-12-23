Longtime Pasquotank County Commissioner Cecil Perry said this week he remains undecided about seeking reelection in 2022.
Perry, who represents the Southern Inside District on the commission board, said he is still weighing a number of factors before deciding whether to run in 2022. He declined to list any specific factors affecting his decision.
Perry’s undecidedness about running again has already prompted a challenger for his seat.
Linwood Gallop, who previously ran for a 3rd Ward seat on the Elizabeth City City Council, has filed to run for the Southern Inside District seat in the Democratic primary on May 17.
Gallop said this week he’s not sure whether Perry is running for re-election in 2022. He indicated he had not already spoken to Perry, saying he was looking forward to speaking with the longtime commissioner about his plans.