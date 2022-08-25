A Petco store, Starbucks coffee shop, a new apartment complex and a church relocation are just some of the new commercial development plans that have been recently submitted for approval to the city of Elizabeth City.
All four potential projects have recently submitted plans to the city’s Community Development Department. All the plans are still under review by the city and elements of the plans are still subject to change.
Halstead Apartments has submitted site plans for 168 apartments at Mount Everest Drive South and Regent Street. That property is a part of the Stockbridge neighborhood and is zoned residential. It is included in the Halstead Blvd Extension Overlay District.
The project's developer is proposing to build eight three-story apartment buildings on the 14-acre parcel. Plans also call for various amenities including a 5,400-square foot clubhouse, 18 garage bays and outside parking and a dog park.
Starbucks has submitted plans for 2,500-square-foot store at 1313 W Ehringhaus Street, which is an outparcel in front of Southgate Mall. It would be Starbucks' second location in the city; the first is at the Shoppes at Tanglewood shopping center.
Petco is planning to build a new 12,000-square-foot pet supply retail store at 117 Tanglewood Parkway, which is adjacent to the Murphy Oil gas station.
Freedom Baptist Ministries has submitted plans for a 13,308-square-foot church with seating for 240 people at 957 Body Road. The church is currently located at 768 Pitts Chapel Road.
Royal Farms had previously submitted plans to build a convenience store on part of a 94-acre site that is currently farmland. The site is located on the north side of Halstead Boulevard Extended and east of Mount Everest Drive North.