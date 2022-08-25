starbucks lot 1

Starbucks plans to build a new store on the former site of the Kangaroo convenience store at Southgate Park, shown Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A Petco store, Starbucks coffee shop, a new apartment complex and a church relocation are just some of the new commercial development plans that have been recently submitted for approval to the city of Elizabeth City.

All four potential projects have recently submitted plans to the city’s Community Development Department. All the plans are still under review by the city and elements of the plans are still subject to change.