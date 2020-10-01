CURRITUCK — Longtime Knotts Island school volunteer Kelly Williams Peters is challenging incumbent Will Crodick for the Fruitland seat on the Currituck County Board of Education.
Peters said she is running for school board in the Nov. 3 election because she feels it’s time for a change.
“We need to make sure our children in Currituck County have every opportunity for the best possible education and are provided the tools to be successful in their choices after high school, whether that is college or a trade to join the workforce,” Peters said. “I was encouraged (to run) by other citizens wanting change as well.”
Crodick, a freelance technician in the film and lighting industry, said he believes he has already made a difference in one term on the board and would like to do more.
Crodick said that thanks to his advocacy and persistence there are no longer teachers at any of the elementary schools who have to teach classes that combine students from more than one grade.
“We ended all combination classes at the elementary level, which I campaigned on, and which has been done,” Crodick said.
Peters points to her service as a school volunteer since her daughter began pre-K and her current role as president of the PTA at Knotts Island Elementary School.
Peters, who works as a revenue officer with the city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, said she has a good understanding of budgeting.
“I will use this experience to help the board with budget discussion and other financial decisions,” Peters said. “As a working parent I understand the struggles parents have with balancing family and work and I will be a voice for all parents and provide input from that perspective.”
Peters said she wants all staff members to feel comfortable sharing ideas, which she said should help reduce turnover.
“Experienced teachers are very valuable to our students and also a huge help to new teachers,” Peter said. “We lost too many Principals under our previous superintendent — seven I believe. Top leadership in our schools is very important.”
Currituck needs to work on accreditation for all schools, she said, noting that currently only J.P. Knapp Early College is accredited.
“This is important because it will help ensure we are using methods and resources to best meet the needs of our students,” Peters said.
The school district’s fund balance is at a dangerously low level and needs to be increased, she said.
Peters said the fund balance has dropped to less than $500,000 after being at $4,006,553 in June 2016.
The school district needs to work toward having a teacher assistant in all K-2 classrooms, Peters said.
The board has not moved quickly enough to address school crowding at Moyock and Shawboro, she said.
“We desperately need a new elementary school in Moyock,” Peters said. “The Board of Commissioners approved a new school a year ago. The current board has yet to finalize a location.”
Peters said she would like to see better communication with parents and citizens, including posting board meetings and agendas on school social media sites.
“This will keep citizens informed about the issues coming up for discussion and voted on later,” she said. “During the pandemic, work sessions have been viewed by more people. I feel it is a step in the right direction to keep the public more involved and knowing the information.”
Many policies will need to be revisited in light of the pandemic, she said. One example might be having water bottle filling stations at schools rather than having students use water fountains, she said.
Crodick said he is still working to get all Currituck schools accredited. So far only J.P. Knapp Early College is accredited, but no school in the district was accredited when he first came on the board, he noted.
Crodick said he put together a resolution that was passed by county commissioners in support of getting Currituck County High School accredited.
He said he also successfully pushed to get the school board’s work sessions broadcast for the public in order to increase transparency regarding the board’s work.
Crodick said he has insisted that all contracts be put out for bids, which didn’t always happen before he joined the board. That is going to save money for county taxpayers, he said.
He also mentioned his advocacy on behalf of Brian Matney, who served as principal of Currituck County High School for two years but whose contract was not renewed this year on a 3-2 vote by the school board.
“I supported a great principal at Currituck County High School who was unfairly ousted by a select few,” Crodick said.
Crodick said that before he joined the school board the board’s votes had been unanimous for four years. He said he is a voice of dissent on behalf of citizens.
“I will continue to stand up for students, parents and teachers — not the status quo,” Crodick said. “I will relentlessly challenge nepotism and the good ol’ boy network.”
Crodick said the Currituck County Schools also needs more educational resources and he will always seek to prioritize “boots on the ground” — teachers and teacher assistants — in making budget decisions.