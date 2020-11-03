CURRITUCK — Challenger Kelly Williams Peters and incumbent Dwan Gibbs Craft have election to two seats on the Currituck Board of Education.
With 11 of 11 precincts reporting, Peters defeated incumbent school board member Will Crodick to lay claim to the school board's Fruitville Township seat.
Peters garnered 6,426 votes or 51.6 percent to Crodick's 5,803 votes or 46.6 percent.
Peters defeated Crodick in early voting by 100 votes. She also carried nine of 11 precincts, losing only in Moyock and Coinjock.
Craft had no opponent on the ballot but was being challenged for re-election by write-in candidate Mary Suman for the Moyock Township seat.
Craft garnered 9,465 votes or 84.3 percent. Write-in candidates, which could include Suman, attracted 1,756 votes or 15.65 percent.
Turnout in Currituck for Tuesday's election was 73.53 percent, as 16,054 votes were cast.