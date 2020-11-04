CURRITUCK — Parent and school volunteer Kelly Williams Peters defeated incumbent Will Crodick for the Fruitville Township seat on the Currituck County Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.
In the other contested race for school board in Currituck on Tuesday, incumbent Dwan Craft easily won re-election, fending off a write-in challenge by Mary Suman for the board’s Moyock Township seat.
Peters said Wednesday she believes she was able to connect successfully with voters.
“I ran a positive campaign and stayed true to myself and worked really hard in speaking to the Currituck residents and reaching out to them,” said Peters, who garnered 6,426 votes or 51.6 percent to Crodick’s 5,803 votes or 46.6 percent.
Peters defeated Crodick in early voting by 100 votes. She also carried nine of 11 precincts, losing only in Moyock and Coinjock.
In her race, Craft garnered 9,465 votes or 84.3 percent. Write-in candidates, which could include Suman, attracted 1,756 votes or 15.65 percent.
Peters said she looks forward to serving on the Currituck Board of Education. “I plan to work really hard,” she said. “I really hope to work with the rest of the board and the county commissioners to get a goal and a plan to move forward for the future of our students.”
Peters said her top concerns including rebuilding the school district’s fund balance and securing accreditation for the schools.
Crodick said he will continue to share with the public his concerns about the local school district. He wasn’t prepared to say whether he will run again for the school board.
Crodick said many voters were only interested in the top of the ticket and may not have been well informed about local issues and local contests.
He also said his candidacy may have struggled because he moved to the county in 2006 and doesn’t have the deep family roots in Currituck that Peters has.
“I think that you have some people who have grown up here and have a lot of family and friends here,” Crodick said.
Craft said she was “overwhelmed and humbled” the confidence voters placed in her. She said that when she ran for the first time eight years ago she did so because she wanted to give back to the community. That’s still what motivates her, she said.
Craft said her active campaigning during the early voting period probably helped her win re-election.
“And I give credit to God,” she said. “I laid it in his hands.”
Looking ahead, she said she is excited to get kids back in school for in-person learning after months of only remote instruction.
“And I want us to get more technical and vocational classes,” Craft said. Students who aren’t going to college need a way to stay in Currituck if they wish and earn a good living, she said.
Suman said she enjoyed meeting so many people during the campaign. She said she will continue advocating for the changes she believes are needed in the schools.
“I definitely intend to stay actively involved,” she said.
Suman added that she realized all along that a write-in campaign would be a challenge.
She said she hasn’t ruled out another run for a school board seat and will definitely file during the regular filing period if she does run again.
“I think you would see a very different outcome if that were the case,” she said.
Currituck voters also reelected a number of county commissioners in uncontested races on Tuesday.
Bob White received 12,261 votes; Paul Beaumont garnered 12,294 votes; Mary “Kitty” Etheridge, 12,485; and Selina S. Jarvis, 12,566.
Denise Hall was reelected Register of Deeds with 12,309 votes.
Turnout in Currituck for Tuesday’s election was 73.53 percent. A total of 16,054 votes were cast.