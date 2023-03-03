...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MURFREESBORO — Chowan University President Kirk Peterson has resigned, telling faculty and staff he needs to step away "to prioritize time with my family."
The Board of Trustees at the Murfreesboro-based university announced in a press release Thursday it had accepted Peterson's resignation.
“The Board of Trustees wish Dr. Peterson the best as he moves to the next chapter in his life,” board Chairman Kemper Baker said. “We are grateful for the years of service he and Rachel gave to Chowan.”
Peterson, who was named Chowan president in 2018, said the university had faced "significant challenges" during his tenure, including the COVID-19 pandemic and "shifting student demographics."
"These stressors have put significant strain on my family and me, and I feel that at this time, I need to prioritize time with my family,” he said.
Peterson's first role at Chowan was in 2004 as chair of what is now the Sport Science and Physical Education department. He also served as assistant dean for academic affairs and assistant provost during his tenure and was instrumental in starting Chowan’s first master’s program, the university said.
Dr. Harold Babb, a former University of Richmond professor, Chowan alumnus and vice chairman of the Chowan University Board of Trustees, has been appointed Chowan's acting president. Chowan has begun searching for an interim president, the university said.