...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Peterson, 24, enlisted in 2017 and is currently serving his second enlistment.
Sgt. Matthew Peterson completed basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 2017.
Since then he’s had a busy life, having completed deployments to the Pacific region, to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where he patrolled the base perimeter overlooking communist Cuba, and a stint to several locations in the Middle East.
“It was a fast five years,” he said.
Originally from Forest Lake, Minnesota, Peterson said he joined the Marines with the intention of serving a single enlistment.
“I just wanted to do my time and serve,” he said.
That changed when presented the opportunity to serve as a security forces instructor at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex in Chesapeake.
“It was probably the job offer,” he said.
Peterson’s current position is a four-year billet, presenting time for him and his wife to buy a house.
“I can settle down a bit,” he said.
The combat veteran said his current assignment also offers him the chance to impart some of his experience and the knowledge he’s gained to the younger Marines under his tutelage.
The young Marines he trains come for advance instruction after first completing basic training and Marine infantry school. What the Marines learn at NAS Northwest “makes them more proficient,” Peterson said.
The Marines will eventually join units capable of providing rapid deployment security assistance to Marines assigned to U.S. embassies around the world, security of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear ballistic missile submarines at Kings Bay, Georgia, and near Bangor, Washington, among other specialized duties.
Peterson said he plans to exit the Marines after completion of his second enlistment and hopes to land a career in the federal government sector.
His awards include overseas deployment ribbons and a combat action badge.