Matthew Peterson

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Peterson, 24, enlisted in 2017 and is currently serving his second enlistment. 

 Photo courtesy Dan Serik

Sgt. Matthew Peterson completed basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 2017.

Since then he’s had a busy life, having completed deployments to the Pacific region, to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where he patrolled the base perimeter overlooking communist Cuba, and a stint to several locations in the Middle East.