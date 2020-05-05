Gov. Roy Cooper has issued Executive Order No. 138, which modifies the stay-at-home order he imposed March 30, easing some COVID-19 restrictions and implementing Phase 1 of his reopening plan for the state of North Carolina. The following are some frequently asked questions about the order.
When does Phase 1 go into place?
The order begins Phase 1 at 5 p.m. on Friday and remains in place through 5 p.m. on May 22.
Does the order lift the governor’s stay-at-home order?
No, it doesn't, according to state officials. People are still advised to stay at home; however, the order increases the number of reasons people are allowed to leave home. State officials say anyone who is feeling sick is advised to stay home and leave the house only to seek health care or for some other necessary reason.
What is different about Phase 1?
• It eliminates the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses;
• It allows most retail businesses that can comply with specific requirements to open at 50 percent capacity;
• It allows people to leave home to buy non-essential goods or services;
• It encourages state parks and trails that are closed to open;
• It specifically allows people to gather outdoors as long as they follow social distancing rules — keeping 6 feet apart — and restrict gatherings to 10 people;
• It opens child care to working families; and
• It encourages residents to wear cloth face coverings when outside their home in order to protect others.
What stays the same in Phase 1?
• The stay at home order remains in place;
• Mass gatherings are generally limited to no more than 10 people;
• Restaurants and bars remain closed for dine-in service and on-premises beverage consumption;
• Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, beauty, hair, nail, and tanning salons, and tattoo parlors, will remain closed;
• Entertainment facilities, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, and performance venues, will remain closed;
• Fitness facilities such as health clubs and gyms will remain closed;
• People may leave their homes to obtain medical services, obtain goods and services, engage in outdoor exercise, take care of others or volunteer;
• Playgrounds will remain closed;
• Open retail businesses must meet certain requirements to ensure the safety of employees and customers; and
• Visitation continues to be banned at long-term care facilities, except for certain compassionate care situations.
What are the allowable activities for which North Carolinians may leave their homes?
• To work at any business, nonprofit, government, or other organization that is not closed by the governor's order;
• To seek employment;
• To take care of health and safety needs, seek emergency medical services, obtain medical supplies and medication, or visit a health care professional or veterinarian;
• To receive goods, services, or supplies from any business or operation not closed by executive order;
• To engage in outdoor activities, including to walk, hike, run, golf, hunt, fish, or bike outdoors;
• To take care of others, including family members, friends or pets, or attend weddings or funerals;
• To worship or exercise First Amendment rights, outdoors and in accordance with social distancing recommendations;
• To travel between places of residence, including child custody or visitation arrangements;
• To volunteer with organizations that provide charitable and social services;
• To gather at other people’s homes with no more than 10 people outdoors while following social distancing recommendations; and
• To provide or receive government services.
What businesses must remain closed during Phase 1?
• Restaurants must remain closed for dine-in services, but may continue to stay open to provide drive-through, takeout or delivery services;
• Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons, must remain closed;
• Health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, and other indoor exercise facilities will remain closed, including yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities; and
• Entertainment facilities will remain closed, including performance venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor and outdoor pools.
Are North Carolina’s restaurants allowed to open for dine-in meals?
No.
What requirements do retail businesses need to follow?
• Direct customers and staff to stay at least 6 feet apart except at point of sale;
• Limit occupancy to not more than 50 percent of their stated fire capacity and ensure that social distancing of 6 feet apart is possible;
• Mark 6 feet of spacing in lines at point of sale and in other high-traffic customer areas;
• Perform frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of hightouch areas with an EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19;
• Provide, whenever available, hand sanitizer stations, and ensure soap and hand drying materials are available at sinks;
• Conduct daily symptom screening of employees before they enter the workplace and immediately send symptomatic workers home;
• Have a plan in place to immediately isolate an employee from work if symptoms develop; and
• Post signage at main entrances to remind people about social distancing recommendations, request people who are or have recently been symptomatic not to enter, and to notify customers of the reduced store capacity.
Retail businesses are also strongly encouraged to:
• Direct workers to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another and from customers, to the greatest extent possible;
• Provide designated times for seniors and other high-risk populations to access services; and
• Develop and use systems that allow for online, email, or telephone ordering, no-contact curbside or drive-through pickup or home delivery, and contact-free checkout.
High-volume retail businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, are strongly encouraged to:
• Install acrylic or plastic shields at cash registers;
• Clearly mark designated entry and exit points; and
• Provide assistance with routing through aisles in the store.
What are recommended policies all businesses should follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19?
• Continuing to promote telework and limit non-essential travel whenever possible;
• Promoting social distancing by reducing the number of people coming to the office, providing 6 feet of distance between desks, and/or staggering shifts;
• Limiting face-to-face meetings to no more than 10 people;
• Promoting hygiene, including frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer;
• Recommending employees wear cloth face coverings and provide employees with information on proper use, removal, and washing of cloth face coverings, which protect other people more than the wearer;
• Making accommodations for workers who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as having high-risk workers work in a position that is not public facing;
• Encouraging sick employees to stay home and provide support to do so by providing sick leave policies;
• Following Centers for Disease Control guidance if an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19;
• Providing education on COVID-19 strategies for staff such as videos, webinars; and
• Promoting information on helplines for employees such as 211 and Hope4NC Helpline.
Does Phase 1 change the gathering limit of 10 people?
Most gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
What does the executive order mean for schools and graduations?
School facilities remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Local school boards and superintendents will determine whether to conduct graduation and/or other year-end ceremonies. If these events are held, they must operate in compliance with all executive orders and Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Department of Public Instruction guidelines in effect at the time of the event.
What does this executive order mean for childcare?
Childcare facilities will be open for the children of North Carolinians who are working at a business that is not closed by an executive order, who are seeking employment, or who are homeless or receiving child welfare services. Childcare facilities must follow the health and safety requirements in Executive Order No. 130 and all guidelines issued by NCDHHS.
What does this executive order mean for camps?
Day camps and programs for children and teens may operate only if they are in full compliance with the CDC’s guidance for these programs. Day camps may not allow sports except for those where close contact is not required, and any activities where campers cannot maintain at least 6 feet from one another are not allowed. If a day camp is operating within a business, facility, or school that is closed under this executive order, the camp may operate but the location must otherwise remain closed to the general public. Overnight camps may not operate under Phase 1.
What does this executive order mean for parks, trails, and playgrounds?
The reopening of all state parks and trails is encouraged. Public playgrounds remain closed under Phase 1 because public playground equipment may increase the spread of COVID-19.
What does the executive order mean for places of worship?
Places of worship may hold services that exceed the mass gathering limit of 10 people if those services are held outdoors in an unenclosed space and if attendees follow social distancing recommendations.
Does this executive order allow for people to stay at hotels or other short-term vacation rentals?
Yes, hotels and short-term vacation rentals are allowed. However, individuals should practice stay at home recommendations to promote social distancing at any short-term rental. Rental landlords should follow CDC guidelines on cleaning hotels and rental units including using an EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19 between customers.
Are funerals allowed under Phase 1?
Yes, funerals continue to be permitted to have up to 50 people in attendance. People attending a funeral should observe social distancing recommendations.
Are individuals allowed to gather but stay in their vehicles in Phase 1?
Yes, events such as drive-in worship services or drive-in movies are allowed if all participants stay inside their vehicles.
Why does the executive order allow for some gatherings outdoors but not indoors?
When people gather together indoors, the air they breathe is recirculated, and they are likely to touch the same surfaces. As a result, the risk of spreading COVID-19 is high. A recent study found that people spread diseases like COVID-19 in a closed, indoor environment at a rate 18.7 times higher than when they are outdoors in an open-air environment.
Does the executive order require North Carolinians to wear masks when outside the home?
It is strongly recommended but not required that a cloth face covering of the nose and mouth should be worn when you leave your house and may be within 6 feet of other people who are not household and family members. This would include indoor community, public and business settings. These coverings function to protect other people more than the wearer. Face coverings should also be worn outdoors when you cannot stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
What about people who worry about being profiled for wearing a mask?
Some populations experience increased anxiety and fear of bias and being profiled if wearing face coverings in public spaces, but everyone should adhere to this guidance without fear of profiling or bias. If someone is the target of ethnic or racial intimidation as the result of a wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19, they are encouraged to report the matter to local law enforcement agencies or other government entities.
What if I am stopped by a law enforcement officer and directed to remove my face covering?
A person wearing a cloth face covering for the purposes of ensuring the physical health or safety of the wearer or others needs to remove the cloth face covering, upon request by a law enforcement officer, in any of the following circumstances:
• During a traffic stop, including a checkpoint or roadblock, as required by law; and/or
• When a law enforcement officer has reasonable suspicion or probable cause during a criminal investigation, as required by law.
What will be the next restrictions the governor will lift in Phase 2, and when will that happen?
The end of this order does not necessarily mean the state will move to Phase 2. Phase 1 will be extended unless data shows the state is prepared to move to Phase 2. Phase 2 will likely open more businesses to the public. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and use of cloth face coverings will still be recommended. Depending on state COVID-19 trends, restrictions may be lifted more slowly or some restrictions might have to be re-instated to ensure the health and safety of state residents.
Why is it an appropriate time to lift some restrictions related to COVID-19?
North Carolina is guided by data and science. State officials are monitoring key metrics to know when it is acceptable to move to the next phase of easing restrictions. According to state official, easing restrictions is a careful, deliberate process. They say removing all restrictions at once would cause a dangerous spike in infections that North Carolina has so far avoided. Public health experts and analyses indicate that if the state gradually eases restrictions but keep safety practices in place, North Carolina can benefit from economic recovery without a renewed outbreak.
Does the lifting of some restrictions mean that residents of North Carolina are safe from COVID-19?
According to state officials, enough of the key health indicators are moving in the right direction to make this transition to Phase 1. Public health experts’ analysis indicate that if restrictions are eased gradually with safety practices still in place, North Carolina can benefit from increased economic activity without a surge in new cases. Despite this progress, COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus, and state officials will continue to monitor key metrics.
Source: Perquimans County Emergency Management