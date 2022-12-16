...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A leading physician with Sentara Healthcare said Friday that the region may be in the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Bogdan Neuhebauer, a Sentara infectious disease specialist and vice president and chief medical officer, said the Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system has noticed a significant increase of COVID infection numbers in the past several weeks.
Neuhebauer also said Sentara is also experiencing a high number of flu infections and that the respiratory virus RSV is also prevalent. RSV is common in young children but many infections are occurring in adults.
“This is consistent in what we have seen with prior (COVID) waves,” Neuhebauer said of the high numbers. “Up to 10% of current admissions and visits to ED (emergency department) and urgent care are related to influenza. In September and October, we had an almost 10-fold increase in the number of (RSV) cases. We are seeing a perfect trifecta.’’
Neuhebauer said the symptoms for all three viruses are similar, including dry cough, fever, runny nose, and some people may experience headaches and shortness of breath. But many people, he said, may not have any symptoms.
“They are very much similar to any common cold,” Neuhebauer said. “Most people could treat them at home with over the counter medications. Occasionally, those symptoms can get worse, and in those cases the best thing to do is call your primary care physician or go to an urgent care. If the symptoms are severe and you feel it requires immediate attention, call 911 or go to the emergency department.’’
Despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, Neuhebauer said most cases that Sentara is seeing are mild to moderate. He hopes the number of COVID infections will begin declining in the next several weeks.
“They are not severe, only a few cases are required to be admitted” to the hospital, Neuhebauer said. “Only a small number of these cases (admitted patients) are admitted in ICU. The number of deaths (from COVID) has decreased significantly in the last six months.”
Neuhebauer encouraged people to get fully vaccinated against COVID and to get a flu shot. There is an updated COVID booster shot — bivalent — that is available for people who have had their two primary COVID vaccines as well as two booster shots.
“I personally have taken that vaccine,” Neuhebauer said. “The thing you have to be aware of is it continues to mutate and we are always trying to play catchup with this virus. The good news is that newer strains are not as aggressive. It’s likely that between vaccines and different exposures that most of us have developed some immunity and our bodies are quick to fight against it.”