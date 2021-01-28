Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rain mixing with and changing to snow through early this morning. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. The highest accumulations expected are expected along and south of highway 58 and inland from the immediate coast. North winds gusting to 35 to mph by daybreak Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&