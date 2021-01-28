Because of icy conditions created by today's snowstorm, government offices in the area are closed for the day.
City offices in Elizabeth City are closed, as are county offices in Pasquotank, Camden and Chowan. Each local government previously had planned to open today after two-hour delays.
Area school districts announced Wednesday they would be closed today because of the impending snowstorm.
Brian Parnell, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said decisions about any delays or closings on Friday because of the weather will be made later today.