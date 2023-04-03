school bus accident

An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools school bus and a white Chevrolet pickup truck are shown after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Forest Park Road and U.S. Highway 17 across from Central Elementary School, Monday afternoon. At least one person was extricated from the overturned pickup was transported for medical treatment.   

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Twenty-six patients in all were transported for treatment following a collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus in front of a school Monday, law enforcement and emergency response officials said.

According to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report, one minor who was initially unresponsive was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale helicopter.