Elizabeth City’s rich maritime history and its designation as the “Gateway to the Albemarle” has contributed to the growth of the city since its founding in 1793.
That rich maritime history helped turn the city’s waterfront into a bustling commercial hub for seafood, lumber and other products.
The Elizabeth City shipyard produced ships for both commercial and military use and steamboats transported passengers throughout the region.
Sport and leisure boating are also popular and at one point the Pasquotank River hosted speed boat races that attracted thousands of spectators to the city.
To chronicle that history, Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent poured through the museum’s large collection of maritime photos and selected 161 images for his book “Maritime Elizabeth City.” The book was released this year.
Using a dozen or so photos, Vincent previewed the book during the MOA’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday. Vincent said he found out that visitors to the museum often ask questions about the city’s maritime history.
That was the spark to write the book, he said.
“For about a year and a half, I delved into the collections here at the museum,” Vincent said.
The first picture Vincent highlighted was a shot of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad hub on the wharf that is now Mid-Atlantic Christian University. The railroad came to the city in 1881.
Vincent said there was a lumber yard on the wharf that produced products that were shipped out by rail. Seafood also arrived by boat to be put on rail cars that would take the product up the Eastern Seaboard. The Crystal Ice and Coal Company was located on the wharf and provided ice to keep the seafood fresh.
Vincent described Elizabeth City at the time as a very “industrious port city” in the early 20th century.
“This is the way the harbor looked around 1900,” Vincent said. “The rail lines come right up to the water’s edge. A great deal of cargo was being shipped in and goods were being shipped out. Passengers were being shipped in.’’
In 1911, the Globe Fish Company began operations on the waterfront and became one of the biggest seafood processing operations on the East Coast, Vincent said.
“They would pack it, ice it and ship it out,” he said.
During World War II the Elizabeth City Shipyard built 30 110-foot submarine chasers. Vincent showed a photograph of five naval boats docked at the shipyard in various stages of construction.
One of the sub-chasers in the picture rescued the entire crew of the merchant ship SS Maltran after it was attacked by the German submarine U-759 in 1943.
The Maltran was torpedoed off Haiti and sank in 15 minutes. But all 47 crewmembers escaped to lifeboats and were later rescued by the sub-chaser SC 1279.
“These were wooden boats,” Vincent said.
Moth boat regattas — named for the small boats originally built in Elizabeth City that flitted like moths across the water — were popular before World War II and returned after the war before later waning. Power boat racing was a popular event on the Pasquotank River in the 1950s.
Vincent said the city hosted the 1954 International Cup Regatta, a race that attracted some of the fastest power boats in the country. He said some of the boats cost between $100,000 and $250,000 to build and maintain.
“That cup was raced by the largest power boats,” Vincent said. “They were power boats that sported a V-12 engine. The races brought out a lot of spectators and visitors to Elizabeth City. Sometimes, 40,000 to 50,000 spectators would come to these races.”
In the 1983 a maritime tradition called the Rose Buddies began when lifelong friends Fred Fearing and Joe Kramer greeted boaters to the city with snacks and rose blossoms.
In the book, Vincent writes that the late NBC weatherman Willard Scott gave Fearing and Kramer a golf cart in 1985 that became the pair’s welcome wagon.
“They would greet incoming boaters at Mariners’ Wharf,” Vincent said. “This is a well-known maritime custom.”