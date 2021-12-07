Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas capped a natural gas leak in Elizabeth City on Tuesday that shut down the North Road Street-Hughes Boulevard intersection for 3½ hours and prompted the temporary evacuation of two nearby businesses.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said Piedmont crews capped the gas leak around 4:30 p.m., allowing police to reopen several intersections that had been closed to traffic.
Parnell said Piedmont crews would remain at the site of the gas leak repairing the damage to the gas line. He said the company anticipated work taking 4 to 6 hours to complete.
Two businesses near the site were evacuated after the gas leak as a precaution, Parnell said. No nearby residences were evacuated and no injuries were reported, he said.
Parnell said Elizabeth City firefighters were monitoring gas levels in the air, and would have evacuated more people if the levels had reached a high enough number on a gas monitor.
Jason Wheatley, a spokesman for Piedmont Natural Gas, said Tuesday afternoon he had no estimated timeframe for when the gas line would be repaired.
"When they see how bad the damage is, that will determine how long it will be" to get the line fixed, he said of Piedmont's crews. "Right now they're trying to get the gas to stop flowing."
City police blocked off several intersections to redirect traffic away from the site of the gas leak. Those intersections — "roughly a triangle," Parnell said — included Broad Street and Hughes Boulevard, Broad Street and Road Street and Knobbs Creek Drive and Road Street.
Parnell said he didn't have information about the workers who struck the gas line. He said Piedmont likely would conduct an investigation of how the gas line was breached and could release that information.
Wheatley said he, too, didn't know who employs the workers who struck the gas line. He confirmed that Piedmont would conduct an investigation to determine what caused the leak.