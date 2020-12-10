HERTFORD — Piedmont Natural Gas workers continued to gather crews and equipment on Thursday for the work needed to repair a ruptured gas transmission line.
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation accidentally ruptured the line while performing construction near the Wynne Ford Road bridge early Tuesday. Perquimans Emergency Services said Thursday Piedmont Natural Gas continues to monitor the area on Wynne Fork Road where the gas line was breached.
It is unclear when the ruptured line will be repaired but crews are “working around the clock to get residents back into their homes,” emergency services said on Wednesday.
About 25 households near the ruptured line were initially evacuated, emergency services said. As of Thursday, all but seven households were allowed to return home.
Piedmont Natural Gas spokeswoman Jennifer Sharpe said Tuesday the company offered families affected by the evacuation free rooms Tuesday night at the Fairfield Inn in Elizabeth City. That invitation could be extended if needed, she said.
Citizens should expect to smell an odor from the rupture for several more days, Perquimans Emergency Services said. The smell is caused by Mercaptan, a natural gas additive that is not harmful.
Residents who suspect a natural gas leak at their home or business are urged to leave the area, however, and call 911 or Piedmont Natural Gas at 800-752-7504.
Piedmont Natural Gas' ruptured line transmits gas to Hertford, Elizabeth City and the surrounding area.
Perquimans Emergency Services urged residents to check out its Facebook page or the county's website at www.Perquimanscountync.gov for updates on the gas line.