TYNER — Residents of the Tyner community in Chowan County may hear a whistling sound, see bursts of flame and smell the odor of natural gas over the next week and a half.
Don't call 911, however.
What you're hearing, seeing and smelling is part of Piedmont Natural Gas' routine maintenance on its gas infrastructure, the company said in a press release Monday.
The maintenance work, which will be conducted by Piedmont personnel and licensed contractors, will be performed north of the intersection of Ryland Road and Virginia Road near Tyner, Piedmont said. The work began Monday and is expected to continue, barring weather interruptions, through Nov. 18
According to Piedmont, the maintenance work includes the use of a "flare stack" — a large vertical pipe — that is capable of producing a loud noise and "result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses." Residents could also hear a whistling sound and smell the odor of natural gas during the work.
Piedmont said flare stack operation is a controlled process that it will manage and monitor in cooperation with local fire departments. The company said the work is key to its efforts to "safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas."
