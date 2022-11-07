flaring-natural ga

Piedmont Natural Gas will be conducting routine maintenance work near Tyner over the next week and a half that will include the use of a "flare stack" — a large vertical pipe — capable of producing a loud noise and bursts of tall flame like this one.

 Photo courtesy Piedmont Natural Gas

TYNER — Residents of the Tyner community in Chowan County may hear a whistling sound, see bursts of flame and smell the odor of natural gas over the next week and a half.

Don't call 911, however.