Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas are currently working to fix a natural gas leak in Elizabeth City that happened near the intersection of North Road Street and Hughes Boulevard about 1 p.m. today.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said he didn't have many details but it appears an auger being used by a work crew struck a Piedmont gas line.
Parnell said no evacuations are being recommended at the current time. However, Elizabeth City firefighters are monitoring gas levels in the air. If gas levels reach a certain number on a gas monitor, "that's when a determination would be made about evacuation," he said.
Gas from the leak is spreading down Road Street, Parnell said. With winds out of the northeast, it should continue to spread. The odor in the air is normal, because it's a chemical added to the gas to ensure leaks can be detected when they happen.
A city resident said about 2:30 p.m. he could also smell the gas on Fleetwood Street, which is off Hughes Boulevard.
City police have blocked off several intersections to redirect traffic away from the site of the gas leak. Those intersections include Broad Street and Hughes Boulevard, Broad Street and Road Street and Knobbs Creek and Road Street.
Parnell didn't have information about whom the crew that struck the gas line works for. He said Piedmont Natural Gas would likely conduct an investigation of how the gas line was breached and could release that information.
A voicemail message with a Piedmont spokeswoman wasn't immediately returned.
More details will follow as more information becomes available.