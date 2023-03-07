...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
A Fortune 500 business executive will give the keynote speech at Elizabeth City State University’s 132nd Founders Day Convocation on Friday.
Hilda Pinnix-Ragland will speak at Friday’s convocation, which will start at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. The ceremony also will be streamed live via ECSU’s YouTube channel.
Pinnix-Ragland recently served as energy consultant for the Tennessee Valley Authority and Duke Energy, and as vice president of corporate public affairs with Progress Energy, which in 2012 merged with Duke Power.
While at Progress Energy, Pinnix-Ragland established the corporate public affairs role, which Duke Energy expanded to 31 states and international interests in Central and South America.
In that capacity, she worked with federal, state, and local officials and company leaders to develop energy policy and to advance the Duke Energy’s interests abroad. She began her career as an accountant for Colgate Palmolive, and later as a senior auditor for Arthur Andersen and a financial analyst for Progress Energy.
Pinnix-Ragland serves on numerous boards and currently chairs the board of trustees for her alma mater, N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University.
Previously, she served as national chair of the American Association of Blacks in Energy and on the Board of Trustees of the College Foundation of North Carolina. Most recently, Pinnix-Ragland received the 2021 Lifetime Woman of the Year in the Triangle award.
Pinnix-Ragland has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from N.C. A&T State University and a master of business administration from Duke University. She also completed graduate studies at St. John’s University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.