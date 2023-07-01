A group of pilots who are experts on a particular type of plane made by Piper Aircraft were in Elizabeth City this week for their annual gathering.

The Short Wing Piper Club held its annual convention Monday through Friday at Elizabeth City Regional Airport. About 20 club members from several states began flying into the River City as early as Sunday. Motorists driving along Weeksville Road likely saw about 19 of the classic short wing Pipers, painted in vintage colors, parked side by side on the airport’s far southern apron.


  