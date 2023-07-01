A Piper Aircraft PA-22 owned by Steve Culler of Winston-Salem is seen on the apron at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Monday. Culler was among nearly 20 pilot members of the Short Wing Piper Club who held their national convention in Elizabeth City this week.
The tail of a Piper Aircraft PA-22 that belongs to pilot Steven Caruthers is seen on the apron at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Monday. Caruthers was among nearly 20 pilots who belong to the Short Wing Piper Club that held its national convention in Elizabeth City this week.
A group of pilots who are experts on a particular type of plane made by Piper Aircraft were in Elizabeth City this week for their annual gathering.
The Short Wing Piper Club held its annual convention Monday through Friday at Elizabeth City Regional Airport. About 20 club members from several states began flying into the River City as early as Sunday. Motorists driving along Weeksville Road likely saw about 19 of the classic short wing Pipers, painted in vintage colors, parked side by side on the airport’s far southern apron.