Pitt County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the county’s health director said Wednesday.

The announcement by Dr. John Silvernail comes less than a month after the first reported case of the virus in North Carolina. His report, made in a news conference conducted via Zoom, also coincided with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement that more than 750,000 additional doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine are being made available in the United States.


