At least one county commissioner had a case of sticker shock this week after Pasquotank officials learned the initial phase of construction on Newland Park could cost up to $2.1 million.
The total price tag for additional amenities presented in a master plan for the park off U.S. Highway 158 could approach $4 million, a consultant told county commissioners Monday night.
“The price tag, sticker shock of $4 million, I got it,” said Commissioner Sean Lavin. “We might need a Phase 1A.”
The county received a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for half of the purchase price of the park site last year. The county plans to apply for a second PARTF grant to help build the park.
Developing a master plan for the park is a requirement for getting another PARTF grant that will help with paying for the cost of the park’s construction and the purchase of amenities.
The second PARTF grant, if awarded, would be for $500,000 with the county providing a $500,000 match. PARTF grants are awarded each fall. The county has also applied for a separate grant to help with construction costs.
The county can apply for other PARTF grants in the future.
Jon Wood of Benesch and Company, who developed the master plan, said he is confident the county will receive PARTF grants to help with the construction cost.
“I don’t see why you shouldn’t,” Wood said.
The price tag for the initial phase is $1.6 for construction with an additional $497,000 in contingency items. It also factors in inflation.
The initial phase of construction would include installing a paved ¾-mile walking trail around the whole park, utilities, storm drainage and parking for the entire park, park structures such as a covered pavilion and rest rooms and park furnishings and amenities. Those amenities include a basketball court, playground and other picnic space among others.
The total $4 million price tag includes a second event lawn, additional park shelters and picnic areas, another playground area with outdoor fitness equipment and another section of walking trail.
All those amenities cover about 8 to 10 acres of the 48-acre park, Wood said.
“This is just a master plan, it is extremely high level,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
The county completed the purchase of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158 in Newland for the park in January.
The county paid a total of $614,000 for the 51-acre site. A 3.2-acre parcel was subdivided from the larger tract and will be used for a future northern public safety substation for EMS and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
The park will be built in several phases with the initial phase amenities mostly dependent on the county getting the second grant.
The county received a $289,000 PARTF grant last fall that paid for half of the purchase cost of the land for just the park. The county paid for the rest of the land for the park, plus provided additional money for the land for the future public safety substation.
Pasquotank applied for a state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant last summer to also help with park funding. If awarded, the LWCF fund grant would match the original PARTF grant of $289,000. That would allow the money the county used to pay for half the purchase price to be instead shifted for park construction.
Hammett said the county was asked in December to provide a new appraisal for the property and that was completed by the March 15 deadline.
Pasquotank commissioners are expected to sign off on the master plan next month after asking Wood for additional information.
Commissioners asked that a helipad be added to the public safety building site and that Wood diagram where athletic fields could be added in future phases not included in the original 8 to 10 acres, some of which are five to 10 years down the road.
“Whether or not we are a few years or even longer from putting a public safety substation there, I was hoping to see a dedicated helipad spot,” Lavin said.
Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark told commissioners that two softball fields and a multi-purpose field could fit in space not yet dedicated for use.