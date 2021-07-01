City Council made sure that Pasquotank will foot part of the bill to make repairs that will reopen the George M. Wood Memorial Park.
The park, which is near the causeway in Camden but inside the city limits, was closed last year after being damaged by several storms.
Council unanimously approved providing a match to a potential $92,180 state grant to make repairs at the park. But the approved motion included a provision that the $10,300 match come from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department budget.
Councilor Johnnie Walton first suggested requiring Pasquotank to pay half of the grant match as a way for city and county leaders to have a joint meeting.
City officials requested a special meeting with county commissioners in the wake of the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by the Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21. Commissioners nixed the request while putting future scheduled joint meetings on hold.
“I feel that the county should pay half of that (match cost),” Walton said. “Since the county won’t talk to us, maybe they will talk then. That’s how I feel. We talk to each other and make it work. If they don’t, don’t go through with it.”
Several councilors expressed concern that any delay in approving the match may jeopardize grant approval for the park’s repairs. Councilor Billy Caudle proposed that money for the repairs be taken out of the Parks and Rec budget.
Elizabeth City and Pasquotank have a joint Parks and Rec agreement that has the county paying 55 percent of the costs to run the department and the city 45 percent.
“That way they have to pay 55 percent” of the match’s cost, Caudle said.
The city estimates that repairs and additional modifications to make the park more handicap accessible will cost $102,480.
The park consists of a boardwalk over the Pasquotank River, extending about 200 feet out into the river from the parking lot along the shore. There is also a 65-foot wing-T section with each of the two sections having a gazebo at the end.
Parks and Rec officials were concerned that the boardwalk’s pilings would also have to be replaced but a local marine construction company found the pilings were in good condition.
Repairs will include replacement of all deck boards and supporting boards on the boardwalk. Wooden handrails and edge protections boards will also be installed to improve the boardwalk’s safety and make it more handicapped accessible.
Plans also call for the installation of a concrete pad near the entrance to the boardwalk to provide a dedicated handicapped parking space.
The city submitted a pre-application for a Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant through the state Division of Coastal Management in April.
The DCM then asked the city to submit a final application for the project, which must be received by Aug. 16.