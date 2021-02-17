Plant a Valentine

N.C. Forest Service Ranger Jared Tardiff hands an Eastern redbud seedling and planting instructions to a local resident at the Green Saves Green Plant a Valentine drive-through tree giveaway at Charles Creek Park, Sunday. Green Saves Green, the N.C. Forest Service and the Pasquotank County Master Gardeners sponsored the event, handing out 100 Eastern redbud seedlings and 50 loblolly pine seedlings to local residents to encourage the planting of native trees.

 Photo courtesy Marlene Greer