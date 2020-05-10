With North Carolina starting to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, local emergency management officials are hoping to encourage more area residents to wear facemasks when they're out in public places.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management began its "Please Wear a Mask" public education campaign last week in anticipation of Gov. Roy Cooper announcing a modification of his stay-at-home order and the start of Phase One of the state's three-phase reopening plan.
Cooper in fact did just that later on Tuesday, saying the state would begin easing some restrictions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic starting Friday at 5 p.m.
One of Cooper's Phase One recommendations is for people to wear a face covering in public places where social distancing — keeping six feet apart and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people — is more difficult. The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a face covering in public, saying it's proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Christy Saunders, Pasquotank-Camden emergency management coordinator, says the spread of COVID-19 in the county seems to be "slowing a bit" — and she believes wearing a mask or face covering in public is critical to continuing that trend.
"We want people to keep in mind as they're out and about that this is just Phase One" of the reopening plan, Saunders said last week. "Businesses are trying to get back open. People are trying to get back to work. We've got to get our economy going again. We want to stay on this path and not regress."
But that regression could happen, Saunders said, if the county's COVID-19 case count — as of Sunday at 82, thanks largely to an outbreak at an Elizabeth City nursing home — begins trending upward.
Right now, Phase One of Cooper's plan to ease restrictions allows for the reopening of most retail stores that were closed during his original stay-at-home order at the end of March. However, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, theaters and bowling alleys still cannot reopen, and restaurants still cannot offer dine-in service. They will be able to reopen under certain conditions under Phase Two of Cooper's plan — but not if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase under Phase One.
"We want to hurry up and get to the second phase," Saunders said. "But we can't get to that second phase if we don't do well in this first phase. The second phase will come in two or three weeks after phase one. We want that to happen."
That's why she believes more people wearing masks during Phase One is critical, describing it as "something we all can do."
"We're not asking you to wear one in the privacy of your own home or when you're in your car, or when you're jogging up and down the street," she said. "We're just asking that you do it when you're going to be around people that you're not typically around and in places where you can't do social distancing."
To drive that message home, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management began distributing posters to local businesses last week, touting the campaign to encourage more mask-wearing when people are out in public. Police officers and sheriff's deputies helped deliver the signs to businesses as they made their daily checks.
Saunders also posted a video on her agency's website demonstrating how to properly put on and remove a facemask. The site also includes a video on how to make a "no-sew" cloth facemask.
"You don't have to be a seamstress to make a mask," Saunders said. "All you have to have is a T-shirt and a pair of scissors. Even if all you've got is a bandana to put on, put it on. It's better than nothing at all."
For residents who don't have access to the internet to watch the video or don't feel they can make a mask themselves, Saunders said they can call her agency at 335-4444 and "we'll make sure you get one."
Saunders said she recognizes not all businesses will be able to display one of the posters promoting mask-wearing. Some have corporate restrictions against the posting of anything in store windows. But she's been encouraged by businesses' response to the effort so far.
Saunders didn't want to hazard a guess at how many people are already wearing masks when they're in public places.
"We have a good number of people who are truly taking this (the virus) seriously. They don't want to get it, and if they asymptomatic, they don't want to pass it on to somebody else," she said. "But some other people, they will stand in line at a store and not wear a mask."
Whatever the percentage of public mask-wearing already is, Saunders doesn't believe it's high enough.
"We can definitely step up our game," she said. "We can do a lot better than we are doing."
Saunders emphasized that wearing a facemask in public isn't mandatory; it's only a recommendation from the CDC to stop the spread of COVID-19. Some local officials did talk about about making — as some other communities have done — mask-wearing in public mandatory, but the idea never got beyond an initial discussion, she said.
Saunders said local officials also aren't encouraging local businesses to deny entry to persons not wearing a mask.
"That's not what we want them to do," she said. "We're not saying it's mandatory to wear masks. We just want to do everything we can to get our businesses back open — and keep them open. This is something we all can do to help do that."
Saunders said she recognizes wearing a facemask might be uncomfortable. But it's important to remember, she said, that some people — front-line workers at hospitals or grocery stores for example — have to wear them for much longer than what citizens are being asked to.
"Think about those health care workers who have to wear a mask for an entire shift," she said. "How long are you going to be in the store or the pharmacy? Not long enough that you can't put one on."
Saunders also reminded those not yet convinced of the need to wear a facemask in public that they're also making a decision not just for themselves but for others as well.
"You may be keeping someone from getting it (COVID-19)" by wearing a mask in public, she said. "It's not just you that you're protecting; it's other people you're protecting, too."
Saunders said if ever there was a time to think about how one's actions affect others, this is it.
"We might be young and healthy but what about other people" we come in contact with? she asked. "We need to put ourselves in their shoes. We need to ask, 'If it affected me, would I want other people to do this?' That's how we need to look at it."