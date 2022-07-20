...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Plymouth robber-drug dealer sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
A Plymouth man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to dealing crack cocaine and robbing a gas station in 2020.
Cortha Matthew McNair, 44, was sentenced to the active prison term by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in federal court in Elizabeth City, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Easley Jr.
According to Easley, McNair sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant four times between June 19-22, 2020, in Plymouth. Law enforcement also found 25 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials during a search of his home on July 22, 2020.
McNair also was charged with robbing the Oasis gas station in Greenville on Nov. 1, 2020, Easley said.
Law enforcement tracked McNair to an apartment complex through his Honda sedan, which police said surveillance cameras identified as the robber’s getaway vehicle. A search of the vehicle recovered clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing from the robbery, a black face mask, and a loaded .9mm pistol.