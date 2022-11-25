PNG flaring

 Piedmont Natural Gas photo

CAMDEN — Some Camden County residents will likely hear loud noises, see flame flaring from a large pipe, and smell the odor of natural gas throughout this week.

Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing routine maintenance on its gas infrastructure next week near the intersection of Whitehurst Lane and Scotland Road, and the noise, flame and smell are all routine effects of the work, the company said in a press release.