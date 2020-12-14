HERTFORD — Piedmont Natural Gas made “tremendous progress” Monday repairing its ruptured natural gas transmission line in Hertford and could complete the fixes as soon as Thursday.
That’s the assessment of Perquimans Emergency Services, which provided an update on the natural gas company’s repair project Monday.
PNG crews installed a newly built bypass line to replace one accidentally ruptured by a N.C. Department of Transportation work crew last week. Work on Tuesday will focus on connecting the new line to the existing transmission infrastructure and then testing it, emergency services said.
Monday’s work also included an inspection of Raccoon Creek to ensure last week’s gas line rupture didn’t affect the county waterway.
“Testing verified the sheen sometimes observed on the water is biological, naturally occurring algae normally found in this environment,” emergency services said in its press release.
Environmental professionals also inspected the area near the rupture on Monday and found no impacts to aquatic life, emergency services said.
Measures put in place in the work zone to protect water and wildlife following the rupture are working, the agency said. Environmental experts will continue monitoring efforts until the gas line’s repair is complete.
Emergency services also said PNG crews continue to monitor natural gas levels, which remain safe.
Residents will likely continue to smell a “rotten egg” odor on Tuesday, including in areas where, because of a wind shift, it’s not been present before.
The odor, caused by the chemical Mercaptan, is injected into natural gas to produce its distinctive smell, emergency services said Saturday. The chemical, which makes a natural gas leak easier to detect, is nontoxic and poses no threat to residents, emergency services said.