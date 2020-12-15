HERTFORD — A major natural gas transmission line damaged during a bridge construction project in Hertford last week has been repaired a day ahead of schedule.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews completed repairs to the company's Wynne Fork Road transmission line on Tuesday, Perquimans Emergency Services announced in a press release.
That means families displaced by the ruptured gas line can return to their homes Tuesday evening, the release said.
A PNC spokeswoman said the rupture happened Dec. 8 when workers for a state transportation contractor, who are building a replacement bridge on Wynne Fork Road, struck the transmission line. Repairs to the damaged line that included construction of a new bypass line began last weekend and were expected to be complete by Thursday.
However, inclement weather on Monday didn't cause expected delays, allowing PNG to complete a new bypass line 24 hours ahead of schedule.
The new bypass line is fully operational and natural gas is no longer being released into the air, emergency services said. Residents near where the line was damaged have reported smelling a "rotten egg" odor since the gas leak began. Emergency services has said the smell is caused by an odorant PNC injects into natural gas to help make gas leaks more easily detectable. The odorant is nontoxic and not harmful, the agency said.
Measures taken to contain potential environment damage from the gas leak were effective in protecting Raccoon Creek's water and wildlife, emergency services said.
The agency also said PNG was able to continue providing natural gas service to customers throughout the repair project.
About 25 households near the ruptured line were initially evacuated, but as of Dec. 10, all but seven households were allowed to return home.
Emergency services said it planned to deactivate its incident command on Wednesday, as the only work remaining at the site was cleanup and removal of construction vehicles.