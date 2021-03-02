For anyone familiar with her work, there were few surprises in Nikki Giovanni’s virtual presentation at Elizabeth City State University last week.
The 78-year-old literary icon, who helped kick off ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series on Thursday, discussed topics she’s often touched on in both her poetry and prose over the past 40 years: race relations, the importance of voter registration and the often-forgotten roles women played during the Civil Rights era.
Giovanni also expressed optimism that America, despite its past history, will continue to progress and improve.
Speaking from her office at Virginia Tech University, she also talked about her own personal history.
Within 10 years of graduating from Fisk University in 1967, Giovanni was already a rising, stellar voice in African-American literature. Her essays and poems led many readers on literary trails they hadn’t traveled before, and few female poets acquired the national name recognition she did for such vivid — and sometimes controversial — views.
Giovanni’s poetry has in many cases been linked to her work as an activist. Yet, she’s also written about an array of topics including family, food and childhood recollections of her native city of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Giovanni recalled arriving on the literary scene in time to take advantage of a blossoming public speaking circuit. She said her ability to earn a living as a poet during the 1970s and 1980s is indicative of how Blacks were finding new avenues of employment at the time.
In both her writing and public speaking, Giovanni said her goal was always to be as honest as she could be.
“You don’t know what your influence will be,” Giovanni said. “You hope that people will find something meaningful in your work.”
She offered some advice for budding writers in her audience.
“The main thing with any career is enjoy what you do,” she said. ‘If you want to be a writer, you want to read everyday. ... You should have books, read a lot of different books, a variety of things that are interesting to you.”
Giovanni also noted that success only comes with hard work.
“Life is there for you to enjoy but you have to do your work. We all do,” she said.
Giovanni has published dozens of books for children and adults. Her work has earned her the Virginia Governor’s Award for the Arts, the American Book Award, an award from the National Association of Radio and Television Announcers, seven NAACP Image Awards and over two dozen honorary degrees. Before being named a distinguished professor at Virginia Tech, she taught at the College of Mount Saint Joseph and Ohio State University.