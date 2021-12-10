Elizabeth City police have obtained warrants charging a city man with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three people on Dec. 2.
Rickey Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, is charged in deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Allura Pledger, police said in a press release Friday.
Police have entered Etheridge’s name and information into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person and consider him “armed and dangerous,” the release states.
White, of Elizabeth City, and Berry and her daughter, Pledger, of Manteo, were killed during a shooting incident near the intersection of Perry Street and Jordan Street.
Police have said three other people were injured in the shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue.
They’re released no other details about the incident.
Kimberly Lee, who is White’s mother, said her family has a basic narrative of what they understand to have taken place.
Lee said one of her son’s friends came by the afternoon of Dec. 2 and they were headed in a vehicle to the basketball court at Enfield Park with plans to play basketball.
On the way they stopped and were listening to some music that the driver wanted to listen to, Lee said. “And then all of a sudden they were shot,” she said.
She said her understanding is that someone standing near the car her son was a passenger in was the intended target of the shooting.
“There was nobody in the car who was a target,” Lee said.
Lee said she’s been told her son was shot while trying to protect 3-year-old Allura Pledger. That doesn’t surprise her, she said.
“He loved kids,” she said.
In Friday’s press release, police said they, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, continue to investigate the three shooting deaths.
They asked anyone with information about Etheridge’s whereabouts to call police at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All tips are confidential and those leading to an arrest may be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, police said.