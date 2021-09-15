Elizabeth City police say two juveniles were taken into custody on Tuesday after they were caught in possession of firearms, including a high-powered rifle.
Sgt. T.L. Jackson said in a press release police received a report about 6:05 p.m. of suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Cypress Street.
When officers arrived, they saw two young men running from East Cypress Street to Queen Street, Jackson said. One of the men had an AR rifle, the other had a handgun, he said.
After a short foot chase, both young men were apprehended, Jackson said.
After police learned both men were juveniles, juvenile petitions were sought for both charging them with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of resisting, obstructing and delaying a police officer, Jackson said.
Both juveniles were later released to their parents' custody, he said.
Jackson's press release doesn't say whether police recovered the weapons the juveniles allegedly had in their possession.
Tuesday's report of someone with AR rifle on Elizabeth City's streets was the second in two weeks. Earlier in the day, in response to a reporter's inquiry, city police said they are seeking two local men for a Sept. 5 shooting incident that shattered the front glass at three downtown buildings and damaged city utility infrastructure.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Tavori Ditron Lindsey and Amos D. Parker, charging them with a host of offenses connected to the shooting incident in the area of McMorrine Street and Colonial Avenue. No injuries were reported in the incident, which a report indicates happened about 5:06 p.m.
According to arrest warrants, Lindsey, 34, of the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, going armed to the terror of people, four counts of injury to real property and possession of a weapon while a felon.
Parker, also 34, of the 100 block of Pritchard Street, is also charged with discharging a firearm in the city, going armed to the terror of people, two counts of injury to real property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to warrants, both Lindsey and Parker were charged with “going armed to the terror of the people” because they were observed “carrying an AR-15 rifle openly and firing the weapon in the presence of multiple people” in the downtown.
It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between Tuesday's arrests of the juveniles and the Sept. 5 incident.