Elizabeth City police arrested eight people during protests related to Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting Wednesday night, at least two of whom were identified as members of the media.
City Manager Montre Freeman said this morning he believed most of those detained were arrested for impeding traffic but he wasn't immediately sure of the charges.
One of those arrested was charged with assault on a government official and damage to property, Freeman said. He was not immediately certain what spurred those charges.
The two members of the media arrested reportedly work for USA TODAY Network, Freeman said. He was also checking to make sure that report was accurate.
A story on the USA TODAY website Wednesday night said the two reporters work as government watchdog reporters for the Staunton News Leader. The newspaper, based in Staunton, Virginia, and part of the Gannett newspaper chain, identified them as Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler.
Freeman did not immediately have names and other details of the others arrested Wednesday night, the first arrests connected to the ongoing Brown protests in more than two weeks.
About 30 protesters marched through downtown late Wednesday evening. The arrests occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Main streets, where protesters had gathered outside the Elizabeth City Police Department.
Freeman said the two members of the media were apart from the main group of protesters when they were arrested. He said they were taken into custody after officers "requested them to move along and they refused." He was not immediately sure what charges they face.
The protesters started their march at the intersection of Water and Elizabeth streets, but after being warned by police they could be arrested for blocking the roadway they left and began marching toward downtown. They followed Poindexter Street south and turned right at Fearing Street. At MLK Drive, they turned right toward Main Street and the police station. Two buses used by police to transport special response officers were parked on MLK Drive and facing north.
When the stoplight at MLK and Main turned red the protesters marched in a circle in the middle of Main Street. When the light turned green they got out of the roadway and began to march south on MLK back toward Fearing Street.
Several police officers that had been observing from the sidewalk on MLK suddenly approached the protesters, many of whom ran in the opposite direction to avoid being arrested.
One woman was seen being taken into custody in the crosswalk on the west side of Main and MLK Drive. Police chased after several others and took at least three people into custody in the vicinity of McMorrine and Main streets.
One of the three appeared to be a member of the press; she was wearing a yellow reflective vest that identified her as a member of the media. It was unclear which news agency the woman represented.
The protesters appeared to have dispersed for the night after those arrests were made.
This is a developing story.