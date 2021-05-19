Elizabeth City police arrested at least four protesters Wednesday. One appeared to be a member of the press.
About 30 protesters marched through downtown late Wednesday evening. The arrests occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King and Main streets, where protesters had gathered outside the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The protesters started their march at the intersection of Water and Elizabeth streets, but after being warned by police they could be arrested for blocking the roadway they left and began marching toward downtown. They followed Poindexter Street south and turned right at Fearing Street. At MLK Drive, they turned right toward Main Street and the police station. Two buses used by police to transport special response officers were parked on MLK Drive and facing north.
When the stoplight at MLK and Main turned red the protesters marched in a circle in the middle of Main Street. When the light turned green they got out of the roadway and began to march south on MLK back toward Fearing Street.
Several police officers that had been observing from the sidewalk on MLK suddenly approached the protesters, who many of them ran in the opposite direction to avoid being arrested. One woman was seen being taken into custody in the crosswalk on the west side of Main and MLK Drive. Police chased after several others and took at least three people were into custody in the vicinity of McMorrine and Main streets.
One of those three appeared to be a member of the press, as she was wearing a yellow reflective vest that identified her as a member of the media. It was unclear which news agency the woman represented.
The protesters appeared to have dispersed for the night after those arrests were made.