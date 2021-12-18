Elizabeth City police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident in the city's downtown more than three months ago and a third man on drug-related charges.
Police said in a press release Friday that both Amos Parker and Tavori Lindsey, both 35, have been arrested and charged with taking part in a Sept. 5 shooting incident in the area of McMorrine Street and Colonial Avenue.
According to arrest warrants, the men fired a high-powered rifle and a handgun in the downtown area, breaking glass in several buildings and damaging city property. No injuries were reported in the incident, which a police report indicates happened on a Sunday afternoon just after 5 p.m.
Police said Parker and Lindsey's arrests resulted in the confiscation of two stolen firearms and followed a nearly four-month investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to the police press release, Parker was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in the city limits and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
Parker, who police previously said lives in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, was also charged with assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order. It's not clear if those charges have any connection to the Sept. 5 incident.
Lindsey, who police previously said lives in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Friday and also charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Both Parker and Lindsey are being confined at Albemarle District Jail, Parker in lieu of a $307,000 secured bond, Lindsey in lieu of a $270,000 secured bond.
The press release states that a third man, Eric White, 42, was also arrested Friday and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of drug activity. He was being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. The press release doesn't explain White's connection to the arrests of Parker and Lindsey or the Sept. 5 incident.
Police didn't release any new details about the Sept. 5 incident in Friday's press release.
According to arrest warrants police released previously, however, Lindsey was observed “carrying an AR-15 rifle openly and firing the weapon in the presence of multiple people” near McMorrine and Colonial Avenue. Parker was observed carrying a .45-caliber handgun and “openly and firing the weapon in the presence of multiple people” in the same area.
Gunshots fired from both the AR-15 and the .45-caliber handgun damaged property and broke glass at multiple businesses, the warrants state. Among the damages reported was the plate glass on the front of the New and Used Shoppe at 114 McMorrine Street; plate glass on the front of a building at 109 McMorrine Street; the plate glass at the front of 111 McMorrine Street owned by West Financial Services; and a power pole and electrical wiring owned by the city.
Warrants accuse Lindsey of damaging property at all four sites; Parker is only charged with damaging the plate glass at West Financial Services and the city utilities.
The police incident report estimated the total damages at $4,000. It also indicates police recovered 24 shell casings from the area.
Both Lindsey and Parker are charged with possession of a firearm by felon because they each have previous felony convictions.
Lindsey, whom police said fired the AR-15 rifle, pleaded guilty in Pasquotank Superior Court to second-degree kidnapping, a felony, on Aug. 18, 2003, and was sentenced to serve between 20 and 33 months in prison.
Parker pleaded guilty to felony common law robbery in Pasquotank Superior Court on July 29, 2003, and was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 months in prison.
Police said the nearly four-month investigation that resulted in the arrests included the city police department, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the US Marshal's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
"The Elizabeth City Police Department would like to thank all of our local, state, and federal partners for their assistance in our continued efforts to reduce gun violence in Elizabeth City," the release states.