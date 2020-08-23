Elizabeth City police are investigating the deaths of three men, two reported on Saturday and one early Sunday morning, as homicides, the city's police chief said Sunday.
Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said police can't say yet whether any of the homicides, which happened at separate times and locations, are connected.
"It's too premature to say anything until the investigations are complete," Buffaloe said.
Police have identified the three homicide victims as Dominique Maxwell Daguizan, 19, of the 300 block of Speed Street; Jeremy Jerel Floyd, 29, of the 1400 block of Herrington Road; and Cody Lee Turner, 22, of the 400 block of Pearl Street.
According to city police department press releases, the bodies of Floyd and Turner were found at different locations hours apart, while Daguizan was found shot at a third location on Saturday.
According to Sgt. Latoya Flanigan, city police responded to 607 South Road Street Saturday at 3:47 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Daguizan suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Flanigan said.
Daguizan initially was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died from his injuries, Flanigan said.
Less than an hour after responding to Daguizan's shooting, city police were advised that a body had been found in a residence at 1403 Herrington Road, Flanigan said.
Police identified the dead man there as Floyd. Buffaloe said Floyd's death is being investigated as a homicide but said police can't say yet what caused his death.
"We're waiting for completion of the autopsy," Buffaloe said.
Flanigan said Turner's body then was found in the roadway at the intersection of North Road and Cypress streets Sunday at 12:27 a.m.
Buffaloe said police are also investigating Turner's death as a homicide but can't say what caused it until an autopsy is completed.
Buffaloe said police don't know yet if the three dead men knew or had connections to each other.
Asked if police have any suspects in the men's deaths, he said, "We are following some good leads." He added that police expect to release more details "once we have more concrete information."
A man working on a car at a garage at the corner of South Road Street and Roanoke Avenue Sunday afternoon said he wasn't around when the shooting occurred and didn't know anything about it.
Local residents Robert Gregory and John Shannon were taking refuge from the heat Sunday afternoon in a shady spot at Waterfront Park, just a couple of blocks away from where the South Road Street shooting occurred.
"Young people killing each other," Gregory said. "It doesn't make any sense."
Shannon agreed that the violence among young people has gotten bad.
"It's getting worse and worse all the time," Shannon said.
A woman who answered the door at a house on New Jersey Avenue around the corner from the the house on Herrington Road said she didn't know anything about that incident.
Flanigan asked anyone with information about any of the men's deaths to call police at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, Flanigan said.