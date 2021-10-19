Elizabeth City police say the 5-year-old child who was mortally wounded at a local mobile home park Sunday suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and later died at the hospital.
Officers also seized a handgun near where the child suffered the gunshot, police said in a press release.
Police released a few more details about the child’s shooting on Tuesday, a day after confirming only that a 5-year-old child had been involved in a fatal shooting at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park.
According to a police press release, officers were dispatched to Lot 125 at 1403 River Road — Hickory Village’s address — at 4:52 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a child had been shot.
The initial report was that a 5-year-old had been injured with a BB gun, police said. Officers learned, however, that the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The child, who is not named in the release, was receiving first aid when the first officers arrived. The child was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where they died from their injuries, police said.
Citing the police investigation, Deputy Chief James Avens declined to say Tuesday whether police believe the handgun seized at the mobile home park is the weapon involved in the child’s shooting. He also declined to say if police know who owns the handgun.
“We’ve given you all the information we can right now,” Avens said.
City police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information about it to call the department at (252) 621-7109 or Crime Line at (252) 333-5555.