HERTFORD — A Hertford town councilor has been cited by the town's police department for trespassing.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council's mayor pro tem, and his wife Sonya were cited April 13 for 2nd-degree trespassing, according to Perquimans court documents.
The citation written by Detective H. Chitwood accuses the Hodgeses of trespassing on April 2 at 12:25 p.m. but doesn’t state where the alleged trespassing took place.
Reached Thursday, Ashley Hodges said he doesn’t comment on pending legal matters.
Second-degree trespassing is classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor, according to state law. Convictions carry a maximum of 20 days in jail and a $200 fine.
Hodges is the second Hertford councilor to be cited or charged by Hertford police with trespassing in the past three months.
On Jan. 28, Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering in an incident unrelated to that resulting in the citation against Hodges.
An arrest warrant stated that Mimlitsch, 40, of Church Street, Hertford, and local civic activist Tim Brinn, 67, of Front Street, also of Hertford, broke into a property at 321 Market Street owned by local businessman Tony Riddick on Oct. 31.
Mimlitsch and Brinn were notified not to enter or remain on the property by Riddick, the warrant states. There were also signs posted on the property notifying persons not to enter it.
Brinn was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering as a result of the incident, his arrest warrant shows.
Hertford police arrested Mimlitsch and Brinn in early February. Both men were released on $500 unsecured bonds. Their court dates in Perquimans County District Court were set for April 14. Their cases have been continued, according to court officials.