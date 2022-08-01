Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 10:39 pm
Staff Writer
EDENTON — An Edenton man drowned early Saturday morning after entering the water in an attempt to save the woman with whom he had been arguing, police said.
Divers recovered the body of Steven Odell Goodman, 29, from the water between Queen Anne Park and the Penelope Barker House around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
According to Edenton police Capt. Daroyll Brown, Goodman and a woman, Brooke Copeland, were engaged in a verbal altercation along East Water Street.
During the argument, Copeland, 36, fell in the water. Goodman then fell in trying to save her, Brown said.
Copeland eventually got out of the water safely, Brown said.
The Edenton Police Department was notified of the incident around 4 a.m. The Chowan Sheriff's dive team was called shortly afterward.
Chief Deputy John McArthur of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said Goodman's body was recovered from the water around 8:45 a.m.
“We are honored to have an opportunity to be part of the recovery and to provide closure for the family to begin the mourning process,” McArthur said.
No charges had been filed in the incident as of Monday. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation.
