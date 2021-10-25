Elizabeth City Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, Monday.
Police identified the man as Kashon Saunders, 26, of the 800 block of Walker Avenue.
At around 2:06 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of gunshots at Woodstock Apartments, at 1400 Walker Avenue, a police news release states. At the scene, they discovered a man lying outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided before the man was transported via ambulance to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
According to a reporter at the scene, residents of nearby apartment units said the man had been seen standing outside in front of an apartment when he was shot. Several people were reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.
A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report states the man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to SAMC in “critical” condition. The report also states that emergency medical technicians lost the man’s pulse but it was regained at the hospital.
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said he does not believe the discovery of a firearm found on Sawyer’s Creek Road in Camden Monday afternoon was connected to the Walker Avenue shooting.
Monday’s shooting is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.