Elizabeth City police are investigating a shooting incident Saturday that reportedly involved multiple gunshots fired from two vehicles.
Another vehicle was reported to have been struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made in the incident, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department said Tuesday.
On Saturday, police were seen investigating a crime scene from Shirley and Ehringhaus streets to about 100 yards north to the rear of The Plant Park.
The following is a synopsis of the incident based on police radio communications between a police telecommunications officer and responding police officers.
Around 11:25 a.m. Saturday, the communications officer notified patrol officers of a report of “multiple gunshots being fired” from two BMW automobiles. The first BMW was described as a white convertible and was last seen on Shirley Street heading toward Southgate Park shopping plaza; while the second BMW was described as black and was last seen in the vicinity of Church and Shirley streets.
Several minutes later, the communications officer reported there were two witnesses to the incident standing by at The Plant Park. She also reported that 911 Central Communications received three phone calls regarding a report of gunshots in the area.
Next, the communications officer directed officers to Mildred’s Florist and Gifts at 710 W. Ehringhaus St., where a tan Lincoln MKS luxury sedan had been struck by gunfire. The car had been occupied by two people. The sedan came back registered to a resident from Gatesville and did not seem to be involved in the incident.
Around 11:35 a.m. police were notified of a report claiming the shooting began behind Friendly Check Cashing in the plaza at 900 W. Ehringhaus Street.
“Possibly casings behind same,” the communications officer said.
About three minutes later at approximately 11:40 a.m. an officer reported that he discovered where the shots were fired, as evidenced by shell casings on the ground behind Friendly Check Cashing. The specific location was at Shirley Street and the rear entrance to the business.
On Tuesday, a person who was in the area at the time told a reporter that while they had not heard the gunshots they had seen the Lincoln MKS and it appeared the vehicle’s rear window had been shot.
It is unclear if there were any injuries related to the incident.