A juvenile is in custody and authorities are seeking another man following an incident Friday that began with a shooting in Hertford and ended with a vehicle striking a house in Elizabeth City.
According to the Hertford Police Department, officers heard what appeared to be gunshots in the King and Stokes streets area around 9:53 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man on Stokes Street who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Officers located a red vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle failed to stop however, and continued across the Perquimans County line into Pasquotank County, where Pasquotank deputies also attempted to stop the vehicle, said Sgt. Lamar Battle of the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by Battle as a juvenile, lost control of the vehicle on North Road Street around 10 p.m. and the car struck a house in the 900 block of the street.
A male got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, Battle said. He was not apprehended.
Three other occupants, including the driver, were trapped in the car. All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The juvenile, 14, of Elizabeth City, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony conspiracy, Hertford police said.
A subsequent investigation by city police determined the vehicle involved the accident had been reported stolen from the 100 block of Ward Street on Nov. 25, Battle said.
Battle said Hertford police are seeking the public's help identifying and locating the man who fled from the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if the man is suspected of carrying out the shooting in Hertford; Battle's press release only said Hertford police were seeking him "as this relates to their shooting investigation."
Battle asked anyone with information about Friday's incident to contact city police at (252) 335-4321 or to call Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.