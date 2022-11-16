Elizabeth City police say a local man has died following a shooting incident in the Bunnells Avenue area Tuesday night.
Elizabeth City police say a local man has died following a shooting incident in the Bunnells Avenue area Tuesday night.
Police identified the man as Roderick White, 41, of the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue.
According to a press release, officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street area around 10:43 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found White who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. White was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Police Chief Phil Webster said Wednesday police do not have any suspects in White's shooting.
A man identified by police as Roderick White, 40, of the 800 block of Brooks Avenue, was one of three men injured in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting incident that killed three people at the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets.
Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Berry's 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger, were killed in the shooting. Rickey Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, and Terence Seymore, 37, of the 500 block of Ownley Road, both of Elizabeth City, have been charged in the three deaths and the wounding of White and the two other men.
Webster said Wednesday he couldn't confirm that White was the same person wounded in the Dec. 2 shooting.
Police asked that anyone with information about White's shooting to call them at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.
Editor's note: The initial version of this story incorrectly stated White's shooting happened Monday night.
