A local man with previous arrests for assaulting women is facing a new assault charge after police say he threw an unknown substance in a woman's face.
Alvin Leroy Lewis, 56, whose last known address was the 1100 block of Herrington Road, was arrested last week and charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Agent Barbara Morgan said in a press release Tuesday evening.
According to Morgan, police responded to the 900 block of Southern Avenue on April 8 about 12:50 a.m. When they arrived, a woman at the address told them Lewis had thrown an unknown substance in her face.
The woman was transported by emergency medical personnel to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment, Morgan said.
Morgan did not release details about the woman's condition or say what substance Lewis is accused of throwing in her face.
Police later obtained a warrant for Lewis' arrest, Morgan said. Following his arrest, a magistrate ordered him held for 48 hours. He was later released on an $1,500 unsecured bond set by a judge, she said.
According to Morgan, Lewis has a history of previous arrests. The most serious offense for which he has a previous arrest was assault with a deadly weapon in 2000. He also has three previous arrests for assault on a female: in 1998, 2002 and 2013.
Lewis was also charged in 1988 with first-degree trespassing and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana. A year later, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. In 1990, he again was charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.
In 1997, Lewis was charged with possession of alcohol on city property. He also was charged with a noise ordinance violation and criminal contempt of court in 2002.