Law enforcement authorities are seeking a suspect in a Friday night shooting incident after a chase through two counties ended with the man's vehicle striking a house in Elizabeth City.
According to Sgt. Lamar Battle of the Elizabeth City Police Department, Hertford police responded to a shooting incident on King Street Friday night. Officers located a red vehicle believed to have been involved and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle failed to stop however, and continued across the Perquimans County line into Pasquotank County, where Pasquotank deputies also attempted to stop the vehicle, Battle said.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by Battle as a juvenile, lost control of the vehicle on North Road Street around 10 p.m. and the car struck a house in the 900 block of the street.
A male got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, Battle said. He was not apprehended.
Three other occupants, including the driver, were trapped in the car. All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, he said.
A subsequent investigation by city police determined the vehicle involved the accident had been reported stolen from the 100 block of Ward Street on Nov. 25, Battle said.
Battle indicated charges are pending in the vehicle theft and Friday night's incident.
He also said Hertford police are seeking the public's help identifying and locating the man who fled from the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if the man is suspected of carrying out the shooting in Hertford; Battle's press release only said Hertford police were seeking him "as this relates to their shooting investigation."
It also wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the Hertford shooting incident.
Battle asked anyone with information about Friday's incident to contact city police at (252) 335-4321 or to call Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.